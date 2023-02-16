Luis Miguel, a boy from Bogotá, Colombia, went viral after revealing that in more than 4 times tried to get the United States visaalthough he used all possible methods, and believed that he had the sufficient requirements, the consulate did so return without the approval of the document.

With his passport in hand, he returned home, but hoping to get it, he started the process again, every time they gave him the appointment he showed up until he discovered the ‘mistake’.

The young man after spreading the video on the TikTok social network, ‘@luismiguelmustafa30’, of his experience applying for the USA visa, it went viral because many Latinos said they had experienced something similar to it

The Colombian detailed his testimony to be granted a visa to the United States, from his arrival at the US embassy, ​​his nervousness, until he managed to process the document.

The young man mentioned that he was always accompanied by his mother, but this time he was alone, so while he was queuing to wait his turn with the consular officer, he was nervous, however, he noticed a detail, “On the left side, everyone was denied a visa. I remember that the last time I had gone it touched my left side”.

What was the detail that changed to get the visa to the United States?

Luis Miguel was assuming if the side had an influence, “On the right side, everyone left with the piece of paper of the approved visa. Although it was my assumption because I imagine that this has nothing to do with it.

When being attended to by a female consultant, he pointed out, “Oh my God, I arrived” I told him: ‘Hello, good morning’, and he didn’t even greet me. The only thing he said to me was: ‘Where are you going?’ And I told him Las Vegas”.

The next question was, “what do you do for a living? I am a businessman, I have had a company for seven years… I told her the name of the company and she was silent”.

As the interview progressed, he saw the passport, the entrances and exits of each trip and finally approved the documentation.

We recommend you read:

A fundamental requirement for Mexicans who want to visit the United States, they need the American visa, in order to regulate the access or stay of people to the territory, according to the last updated cost, the cost of non-immigrant visas is 160 dollars , in Mexican pesos it would be 2 thousand 990 pesos. Some of the requirements to appear at your appointment are the appointment confirmation sheet, the confirmation sheet of your Form DS-160, the valid passport and copy of the main page, a passport size photograph and signing the application in front of the Consular Officer .