The Brazilian player Givanildo Vieira de Souza, better known as Hulk, He recently announced that he will be a father for the second time in the relationship he has had with his ex's favorite niece.

He separated from Iran Angelo de Souza after having three children with her, but some time later he was seen dating Camila Angelo, close family member to his previous wife, which caused a lot of curiosity in the media in his country.

Serious relationship

Both announced that they will be parents for the second time, which has the player crazy, since it will be his fifth child, after the three he had in his first marriage.

“I want to thank you for the countless messages on the subject of my wife's pregnancy. Another child, another blessing that God has given me. I am very grateful to God. It was nothing new for my family,” Hulk announced.

Eldesmarque.com published some words that the footballer's ex gave to the newspaper Record of Portugal.

“I wake up and go to sleep without understanding why everything happened to me. The pain is very great, sometimes I think it will rip my heart out. She was a daughter to me,” she said.

And he added: ““I gave everything to that girl since she came into the world. I sacrificed my dreams so many times to make your dreams come true… And here I'm not just talking about material goods, because these are easy to give when you have money, but love, affection, attention, respect… Everything. She knew my weaknesses, insecurities, pains, fears and she had my unconditional love. She managed my life, and for me everything she said was good, it was right, it was ethical. She was perfect in everything and I gave her the direction of my life.”

