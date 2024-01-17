Last Monday, January 15, the 'The Best' awards ceremony was held in London, England, in which FIFA awards the best male and female players of each calendar year, after separating from France Football, that awards the Ballon d'Or.

In this edition, The award for best player of the year went to Argentine Lionel Messia decision that conflicts many, because since the World Cup, his football participation has been low compared to that of other players, such as the Manchester City squad, which won the European treble in the 2022-23 season.

But the truth is that the choice is not arbitrary, but rather It is done based on the votes of the captains and coaches of all the teams in the world.as well as the most important sports journalists on the planet.

The final results for the men looked like this:

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina) – 48 points

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway) – 48 points

Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France) – 35 points

The tiebreaker was done through the official tiebreaker method established by article 12 of the FIFA rules manual, that is, first place is awarded.r to the candidate who has occupied box number one the most times in the three voters' votes.

Messi was not rewarded by the brands, the press or the fans. His colleagues rewarded him; because, even in a year when he was nowhere near the best of his career, they continue to admire him as the best of all. From Mbappé to Modrić, Messi is the idol even of his great rivals 🐐⚽️ pic.twitter.com/yil2dJqckD — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) January 16, 2024

Regarding the women's vote, the Colombian Linda Caicedo occupied a historic second place, in a ranking that was as follows:

Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona – Spain) – 52 points

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid – Colombia) – 40 points

Jenni Hermoso (Tigres UNAL – Spain) – 36 points

And for the curious who want to know how the different captains and coaches of some of the most important teams in the world votedhere we bring you a list of some.

Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentine National Team

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France)

Kylian Mbappé, captain of the French National Team

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City – Belgium)

Radamel Falcao, captain of the Colombian National Team

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City – Portugal)

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan/Al-Nassr – Croatia)

Rodri (Manchester City – Spain)

Pepe, Captain of the Portugal National Team

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City – Portugal)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli – Nigeria)

Harry Kane, captain of the England National Team

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City – Portugal)

Mohammed Salah, captain of the Egyptian National Team

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City – Belgium)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway)

Martin Odegaard, captain of the Norwegian National Team

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway)

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France)

Ilkay Gündogan, captain of the German National Team

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway)

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Luka Modric, captain of the Croatian National Team

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Rodri (Manchester City – Spain)

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan/Al-Nassr – Croatia)

Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentine National Team

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Julián Álvarez (Manchester City – Argentina)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France)

Didier Deschamps, coach of the French National Team



Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway)

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami – Argentina)

Ståle Solbakken, coach of the Norwegian National Team

Erling Haaland (Manchester City – Norway)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City – Belgium)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG – France)

You can consult the entire list, released by FIFA, through the following link: https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/7509d02470633f73/original/The-Best-FIFA-Football-Awards-2023-Result-Breakdown_The-Best-FIFA-Men-s-Player.pdf

Additionally, you can check out the women's voting list here: https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/70e6cc6c69e618a/original/The-Best-FIFA-Football-Awards-2023-Result-Breakdown_The-Best-FIFA-Women-s-Player.pdf

ALEJANDRO VICTORIA TOBÓN

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

