Plants vs Zombies is back with a brand new mobile game.

Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia is once again being developed by PopCap Studios and has soft launched today, with the game releasing in full later this year.

The soft launch is a “near-launch ready build” available only to players in the UK, Netherlands, Australia and Philippines.

Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia trailer

PvZ3, as it's known for short, is a return to the classic tower-defence strategic gameplay of the original games but with a new episodic narrative and puzzle-adventure gameplay elements.

Many mutant plants from previous games will return, along with some freshly flowered newcomers. As the screenshot below shows, it all looks very familiar.



Gameplay looks familiar | Image credit: PopCap

The game will be free-to-play and include optional in-game purchases. It's coming to both iOS and Android.

The aim of the soft launch is to collect player feedback and improve the experience ahead of a worldwide release, including streamlining combat, allowing players to create their own custom version of Neighborville, and expand the lore and characters.

The release of the first game was way back in 2009, followed by a sequel in 2013. Several spin-offs were also released, including two Garden Warfare shoot-em-up games.

PvZ3 will be the first game in the series since 2019's shooter Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

Original designer George Fan recently released a new game called Hardhat Wombat – Eurogamer interviewed him last year about his career.