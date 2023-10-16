Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. and dedicated to infrastructure, data management and analysis and digital solutions, presented Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One, the evolution of the current data storage portfolio. Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One It is a single hybrid cloud data platform that addresses the complex challenges IT managers face scaling data and modernizing applications spread across complex distributed hybrid and multicloud infrastructures. The strategic announcement of Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One comes at a critical time for businesses, as generative AI, the cloud and the explosive growth of enterprise data are driving seismic shifts in operations and innovation. A recently published report highlighted how data-intensive applications and technologies are exacerbating the challenges of hybrid cloud infrastructure and environments: 6 out of 10 business leaders say they feel overwhelmed by the amount of data stored, while 75% are worried that the current infrastructure is not scalable enough to face the foreseeable future.

According to an Uptime Institute survey on data resiliency, 80% of data center managers and operators have experienced some type of outage in the past three years. Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One offers a simplified approach to scalable management of mission-critical workloads and provides a unified architecture to efficiently manage the above challenges thanks to a single control plane, a data fabric and a data plane for block, file, object, cloud, mainframe and software-defined storage workloads: a data platform capable of managing all types of environments from a single software stack enabled by Artificial Intelligence. By eliminating the silos represented by infrastructure, data and applications, Virtual Storage Platform One provides companies with a reliable data foundation for data consumption based on individual needs, when and where they are actually needed.

“Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One marks a significant milestone in our infrastructure strategy. With a robust data platform, we will give businesses the reliability and flexibility to manage their data across multiple storage environments without compromise,” said Dan McConnell, senior vice president, product management for storage and data infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. “The way Virtual Storage Platform One was designed, developed and built, combined with its focus on reliability, security and sustainability, ensures a strong positive impact on our customers’ operations.” “Partnering with Hitachi Vantara has been instrumental in enabling us to help businesses optimize their cloud journey and avoid the costly pitfalls that hinder successful digital transformation,” said Mauro Guzelotto, vice president of cloud services, T- Systems North America. “Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform One represents the next evolutionary stage of sustainable infrastructure, offering scalable reliability and simplicity for numerous applications and data types.”