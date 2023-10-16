There is an illuminating statistic regarding the last three GPs contested in F.1. Between Singapore, Japan and Qatar the McLaren it collected 104 points against 75 for Red Bull, 70 for Ferrari and 53 for Mercedes. And while including the great difficulties of Sergio Perez, teammate of the cannibal Max Verstappen, into the equation, the fact remains that the Woking team is not only establishing itself as the undisputed second force of the championship but is also sending strong signals in the future.