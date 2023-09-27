Cast your mind back to 2018, and you might recall Adi Shankar – the producer of Netflix’s acclaimed Castlevania adaptation – announcing he also had a Devil May Cry animated series in the works. Five years on, and the streaming service has now given us a first look at the show, which is supposedly coming “soon.”

Netflix’s animated Devil May Cry series has been made in collaboration with Capcom, and comes from Studio Mir – the animation team behind the likes of The Legend of Korra and My Adventures with Superman.

Beyond that, details are almost entirely non-existent at present, although Netflix’s announcement trailer does at least give us a quick look at the adaptation’s interpretation of Dante, who looks to be well and truly in “cocky pretty boy” mode for this outing.

Devil May Cry announcement trailer.

Netflix’s Devil May Cry series was revealed during the streaming service’s DROP 01 animation showcase, which also promises news on the likes of Far Cry adaptation Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix and, fingers crossed, Tomb Raider – so expect more animation updates as the evening goes on.