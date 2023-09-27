Miami’s turning point

The evening of April 30th Sergio Perez was celebrating his second victory of the season, achieved in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. A weekend, that of Baku, dominated by the Mexican, who had also won the Sprint race. At that moment Checo had achieved two victories in the season, exactly as many as his teammate Max Verstappen, and was second in the standings.second just six points behind the Dutchman. Then came the away from Miami, in which Perez, who started from pole position, reached the finish line second and was beaten by Verstappen, who was able to recover from ninth starting place and win. That was the turning point of the season: Hasselt’s #1 began the streak of success that led him to rewrite the Formula 1 records, while Perez got involved in the results to the point of putting second place at risk in the drivers’ standings, despite having a vehicle at his disposal that was decidedly faster than those of the competition.

The difficult moment seems to have continued, except for some isolated good performances, until now. The Japanese GP demonstrated this perfectly, in which Perez received two penalties in less than 20 minutes and was then forced into a sad retirement. But Checo’s difficulties transcended the track: he himself revealed in an interesting interview given to the Dutch newspaper De Limburgerto have done use a mental coach to overcome his crisis.

The importance of mental health

“When the season started, the car suited me perfectly – Perez said –but cars evolve throughout the year. After Miami it was a decline for me. I found another car that didn’t really suit me. Then I wasn’t able to get into Q3 on a few occasions and that really affected my confidence and made me drive a lot slower. It was very difficult. Because when you drive for a top team, the pressure on performance increases rapidly”.

Perez therefore sought help by turning to a mental professional: “When you experience such a difficult time at work, it is difficult to be cheerful at home with your wife and children. That’s why I hired a mental coach – has explained – because my family deserves to have a cheerful father at home. Together with my coach, I worked to become the best version of myself at home, but also as a rider“. Then, albeit in a veiled manner, the #11 hinted that he had not found too much benefit from the great pressure placed on his shoulders by the Red Bull team: “I am grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to drive for a top team – concluded Checo – after all, I’m a driver who isn’t from the same program as them. It would be great if I could finish my career here. But being a driver for this team is not easy. Red Bull works differently than most teams. But that’s why they’re so successful“.