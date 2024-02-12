The climate in Zacatecas for the week of February 12 to 16 will register strong rains, as well as intense gusts of wind, as announced by the National Metereological Service (SMN) in the extended forecast.

For the night of Monday and early Tuesday isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 millimeters deep are expected, as well as winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour, with possible dust devils, in addition to minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost for early Tuesday morning.

Starting on Tuesday, the polar air mass associated with cold front 34 will keep the environment cold to very cold with frost during the early morning in high areas of the northwest, north, and northeast of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the moisture ingress generated by the subtropical jet stream will cause rains and showers in the north, northeast and west of the national territory. At the same time, strong to very strong winds are expected with possible dust devils in the North Table.

For Zacatecas, Intervals of showers of 5 to 25 millimeters deep, winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h with dust devils, as well as minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost are expected for the early hours of Wednesday.

Weather in Zacatecas for the week

The SMN predicted that as of Wednesday the polar air mass associated with the front will modify its thermal characteristics, which will allow an increase in evening temperatures in the northeast, center, east and southeast of the national territory.

However, during Friday afternoon a new cold front and its arctic air mass will approach and enter the north of the country, quickly traveling through the north and northeast.

From the Wednesday to Friday A polar trough will enter the northwest of the Mexican Republic, accompanied by the entry of humidity that will be generated by the polar and subtropical jet currents to the north, northeast, center.

Both systems will cause showers with heavy rains in the aforementioned regions, forecasting very heavy occasional rains on Thursday in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima.

At the same time, strong to very strong winds are expected with possible dust devils in the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central.

Finally, during the mornings and nights, the environment will continue to be cold to very cold with frost at dawn in high areas of the northwest, north, northeast, center, east and southeast of the country.

For the state of Zacatecas, on Wednesday there will be intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains of 25 to 50 mm, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils and minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frosts for the early hours of Thursday.

On February 15, heavy rains are expected with very strong spots of 50 to 75 mm, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils and minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C for early Friday morning. These systems will be replicated on Friday, February 17.