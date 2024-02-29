Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Baniyas intensified its preparations for the match against Al-Nasr on Saturday in “Round 15” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, in search of breaking the knot of the visit to the stronghold of “Al-Azraq”, as it has not known a victory over it on its home soil since 2009.

Fawaz Awana, the “Al Samawi” captain, is considered the common factor in the next match, and he scored one of the two goals of the 2-1 win in the match that was held 15 years ago, and witnessed the last victory for Bani Yas at “Al Ameed” Stadium in the league, amid anticipation of the confrontation that brings together two teams that offer high levels of performance. developed recently.

Baniyas coach Darko Milanic was keen to come to the stands of Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, to follow and analyze the performance of the “Dean”, in the match in which Al-Nasr defeated Al-Jazira in the last round, and he focused in training on developing the most appropriate technical plan to return with victory from “away from home”. And he increased his scoring effectiveness in front of the competitors’ goal, after he was satisfied with a goal against Shabab Al-Ahly in the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, and Al-Ain in the league, despite the offensive attempts.

The first round confrontation between the two teams witnessed Baniyas prevailing 4-2, in a match in which striker Youssef Nyakati excelled, scoring a “double”, which raises the ceiling of ambitions to repeat the victory again, but “Al-Samawi” is well aware that the technical conditions differed, after the Dutchman took over. Alfred Schröder, the task of coaching the “Blue”.