Fifteen people, including five minors, were taken to hospital last night for a series of checks for more or less minor poisoning following a fire that broke out in an apartment building in via San Secondo in Ventimiglia (Imperia). The origin of the flames was apparently a fire lit in a cellar, apparently used by a homeless person who wanted to warm up or cook something, whose smoke spread to the stairwell (with a sort of chimney effect), entering the homes. Eleven of the fifteen poisoned victims have already been discharged, another four, including a pregnant woman taken to Imperia hospital (the others were hospitalized in Sanremo and Bordighera), could be discharged today. The Carabinieri intervened on site and are investigating to reconstruct what happened, together with the police and firefighters. Most of the intoxicated people are of foreign origin. These are Pakistani and Bangladeshi families who regularly live in the building.