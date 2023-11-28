Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 01:12



Smoking, poor diet, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol and drug use, hypertension, diabetes and even family history are some of the risk factors for developing cardiovascular diseases. In fact, these pathologies are the first cause of death in the Region of Murcia, where 3,607 people died in 2022 alone, or in other words, 27.42% of the total deaths.

By sex, heart diseases were also the first cause of death among women, with 1,891 deaths, while, in the case of men, they were the second cause of death (1,716 deaths) behind tumors (1,880 deaths). ).

In line with this, cardiovascular diseases emerged as the second cause of hospitalization in the Region in 2021, being the main diagnosis in 18,243 hospital discharges (12.26% of the total), only behind pathologies related to the digestive system ( main diagnosis in 18,542 discharges).

MORE INFORMATION

That

‘Put Your Heart’, under the title ‘Challenges in secondary cardiovascular prevention’.

Who

Organized by XLSemanal, LA VERDAD and Vocento, with the collaboration of Novartis.

When

Tomorrow, November 30, at 5:15 p.m., at the Nelva Hotel.

With the purpose of taking a snapshot of the situation and finding a way to treat the problem to reduce the number of deaths and improve the quality of life of the patient, accompanying the families, tomorrow a new edition of ‘Ponle’ will be held in Murcia Corazón’, a meeting organized by XLSemanal, LA VERDAD and Vocento, with the collaboration of Novartis.

The meeting, titled ‘Challenges in secondary cardiovascular prevention’, will take place at the Nelva Hotel, starting at 5:15 p.m. A panel of experts from the healthcare ecosystem will speak on this issue to address the incidence of cardiovascular disease and find solutions together.

The event, which will be presented by journalist Alicia Parro, will be opened by Mar Cohnen, director of XLSemanal, Natividad Calvente, director of Institutional Relations at Novartis, and Isabel Ayala, manager of the Murcian Health Service.

Immediately afterwards, a round table will begin, under the title ‘Cardiovascular health and secondary prevention in Murcia’ and which will be moderated by journalist Víctor Rodríguez, editor-in-chief of LA VERDAD. Irene Marín, general director of Hospital Care; Ramón López Palop, president of the Murcia Society of Cardiology; Domingo Pascual, professor of cardiology and head of the Cardiology Service at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital; Manuela Guillén, Primary Care doctor at the Sangonera La Verde health center and president of Semergen Murcia, María José Ibáñez, vice president of Cardioalianza.

The last section will be focused on a dialogue about the importance of prevention and public-private collaboration, which will feature Casimiro Jiménez Guillen, deputy director general of Pharmacy and Research of the Region of Murcia, with Alicia Parro, collaborator of ‘XLSemanal’.