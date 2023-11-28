Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 01:12



In every objective, observing those who achieved it before with effort and work serves as inspiration to promote values ​​and encourage action. The so-called ‘references’ are people who have managed to push their goals to the top, being examples of what can be achieved if you believe in your own worth.

Under this focus, the ‘Professional Experts’ forum once again brings together outstanding women from the Region of Murcia to provide visibility to their daily work and spread an entrepreneurial spirit, enthusiasm and personal fulfillment to those who approach them.

It will be tomorrow, Thursday, November 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the Real Casino of Murcia, when this event organized by LA VERDAD and Banco Sabadell will take place, which has already become a showcase for women’s talent in the Region.

The inauguration will be carried out by Ascensión Tenza, commercial director of this medium, which will be followed by an interview with the director of Zamora Company, of Licor 43, Esther Aguirre, by journalist Lydia Martín.

MORE INFORMATION

That

‘Professional experts’ forum.

Who

Organized by LA VERDAD and Banco Sabadell.

When

Thursday, November 30, from 5:30 p.m. at the Real Casino de Murcia.

Registrations

events.la Verdad.es, both for in-person attendance and for streaming monitoring.

The event will also have a table of experiences with the participation of four prominent women in different social fields in the Region of Murcia. They will be Gloria Abellán, Murcia Oeste Cartagena regional director of Banco Sabadell; Vicenta Hellín, Cultural manager and founder and director of Arena Teatro; María José Puche, photographer and founder and director of Rojo Lover, as well as president of the Murcia Organization of Professional and Executive Business Women (OMEP), and Elena Pacheco, manager of Bodegas Viña Elena.

In the colloquium, they will discuss their current work and what has led them to get there, in addition to reflecting together on the role of women in organizations and management positions, family conciliation or the pending challenges to break the glass roof.

Conchita Ruiz Caballero, Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, will be in charge of closing this new forum of ‘Professional Experts’.

Attendance is free until capacity is reached, prior registration at events.la Verdad.es, with the option to follow up via streaming.