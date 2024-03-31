Through her Reddit profile, a woman shared a valuable find that she found in one of her Regular visits to second-hand stores and assures that this happened thanks to the 'no cart' theory.

Recently, the woman uploaded the photo of a pair of shoes signed by the fashion house Ferragamo, which he bought for only US$15. The fact generated great joy in the user, who did not take long to share her discovery on the social network.

The surprise was that not only found the shoes at a very good price, but they were also his size, so he bought them immediately. Later, he took on the task of researching the real price of a model similar to the one he bought at the second-hand store, and with excitement discovered that these sell for approximately between $US800 and $US1,000.

The shoes were in perfect condition. Photo:reddit Share

The woman thinks that this great finding is due in part to the 'no cart' theory, which has begun to gain relevance on the social network. According to The Sunother users have also talked about their experience putting it into practice during their purchases in second-hand stores.

What is the 'no cart' theory that the woman in the second-hand store applied



According to the aforementioned media, several Reddit users have spoken about this theory, which refers to the fact that you must go through the entire second-hand storebut without taking a shopping cart. According to the hypothesis, this will indicate that at least one valuable piece will be found.

Some say that you should carry the pieces you are going to buy in your hand, or take a basket to place them. However, you must remember to never use a cart or your good luck will go away and those hidden treasures in thrift stores will not appear.