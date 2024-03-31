Through your account on X, The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, reported death threats against him. In a message addressed to his followers, Milei showed the intimidating messages that you have recently received.

In one of these images, The Argentine president appears with a bullet in his head along with the legend “before it is too late” and “The noise will be the grave of the regime” .

“The democrats who all the time called me anti-democratic… Let's see where those journalists who joined this wave of violence against me are condemning… I almost have no doubt that after throwing the stone they will hide their hand… “, published Javier Milei when announcing the intimidating images on his social network account.

Javier Milei was inaugurated as president of Argentina on December 10, 2023, after succeeding Alberto Fernández. He is an Argentine economist, writer and political commentator known for his liberal stances and provocative style. He has stood out for his opinions on economic and political issues, being a frequent critic of state interventionism and populism in Argentina.

Screenshot of X by Javir Milei

During his first 100 days in office, the president has been characterized by his strident statements.

The death threats against Javier Milei occur after the attack in which a former custodian of Karina Milei, General Secretary of the Presidency, was shot, during a shooting in Balvanera in Buenos Aires; They shot him at least twice, causing him minor injuries.

Alfredo Gammariello, ex-custodier of Karina Milei, was on board a motorcycle when he was attacked on Independencia and Rincón avenues, some of his belongings were stolen and then they shot him twice causing superficial wounds to the head.