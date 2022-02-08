Mazatlán.- After it was announced last January that Eden Munoz I would no longer be a member and vocalist of the Sinaloa group 50 caliber, the singer He already recorded his first solo song and the accompanying video clip.

In an interview that he gave to El Debate, Muñoz spoke a little about what this melody is about, as well as the recording of the audiovisual material that was shot on Camarón Sabalo Avenue, in the Golden Zone of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Edén Muñoz said that the topic, that will be released next week is titled Chale, and that it is a fresh song as well as the lyrics and that it is sure that his fans will like it a lot. He added that he is very happy to be living this new stage as a soloist backed by the Lizos Music label.

The interpreter was asked how his relationship with Caliber 50 had turned out, to which he replied that they were on good terms, as well as being grateful for the reception with Lizos Music, he said that more surprises are coming for all the public who like his music and announced that one of those surprises will be a complete album of 14 songs that will be released this year, as well as a compilation of hits.

About the previous health problems, he commented that they are already behind and that now he is very well and with all the encouragement to continue making music.

Read more: Grupo Firme stirs up Rosario, Sinaloa, when recording video, and is accompanied by Beto Sierra and rapper MC Davo

For now, the singer-songwriter continues to work hard on his first solo production, without neglecting the next installment of Lo Nuestro Awards, to which he is still nominated with his former group Caliber 50. Additionally, Edén has been working as a producer of the first solo album in the Mexican regional of the former Academic, Yuridia.