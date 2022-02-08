Movies Today we will hear whether Cabin number 6, directed by Juho Kuosmanen, is progressing in the Oscar competition for films

Cabin number 6 will compete in the series with fourteen other candidates.

Today it will be clear whether the Finn is progressing Juho Kuosmasen directed by Cabin Number 6 at the International Oscars when the final nominees in the non-English Oscar series will be announced.

Cabin number 6 will compete in the series with fourteen other candidates. The final five candidates in the series are expected to be heard today at about half past four in the afternoon Finnish time.

The film is based on Rosa Liksomin to the Finlandia Prize-winning work of the same name. The actors in the main parts of the film are also award-winning Finns Seidi Haarla and Russian Yuri Borisov.

Haarla was chosen as the best actor at the Gothenburg Film Festival. The film itself was chosen as a favorite of critics in Gothenburg in the main competition series of the festival.

Cabin number 6 has also previously been awarded the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. In addition, the film has won a grand prize at the Jerusalem International Film Festival.

Other films directed by Kuosmanen, who was born in Kokkola, include boxer Olli from Mäki narrating Smiling Man (2016), who has won awards at several international film festivals as well as Painters (2010).

The rights to Cabin No. 6 in the United States, Britain, Russia and South America, among others, have been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.