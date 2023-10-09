Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Hamas’s war on Israel is celebrated by pro-Palestinian groups, including in Germany. Some politicians are calling for harsh consequences, such as expulsions.

Berlin – The attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel has global effects. Israeli troops continue to fight Palestinian militants. Hundreds of people, including civilians, were killed in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Hamas members captured Israeli hostages. The attack is welcomed by Israel’s enemy Iran. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi praised the major attack and expressed his support. Also in The people of Lebanon celebrated the attack on Israel. The West strongly condemns the attacks. There were also scenes of jubilation on the streets in Berlin.

War against Israel: Hamas supporters celebrate in Berlin – politician calls for expulsion

“It’s a good day for the CDU, but it’s not a day to celebrate,” said CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann on Sunday evening in the “Berliner Runde” on ARD. Linnemann was referring to the state elections in Hesse, which were successful for the CDU, and at the same time to the situation in Israel. “It can’t be true that people are taking to the streets here on Sonnenallee in Neukölln. “Having parties, handing out sweets and defending terrorists,” said the CDU man. Linnemann said that the rule of law must act as a deterrent, including with criminal proceedings within 48 or 72 hours.

The pro-Palestinian network Samidoun celebrated the attack on Israel on Saturday by distributing sweets on Sonnenallee in the Neukölln district. According to the police, around 50 people came together to celebrate the war. They chanted slogans and threw a stone at a police car. The police said they filed a criminal complaint. The organization wrote on the Internet platform X about photos of the action: “Long live the resistance of the Palestinian people.”

Pro-Palestinian cheering scenes at demonstration in Berlin: “Nothing to look for in our country”

“Anyone who celebrates the murder and abduction of innocent people – women, children, babies, the elderly – with terrorist parties and distributing sweets on the streets of our capital Berlin has no place in our country,” said Baden-Württemberg’s CDU parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel the Picture. People did not understand the free, democratic basic order. “We don’t want people like that here,” explained Hagel. He called for a change of course in migration policy.

The Green Party’s political director, Emily Büning, said the incidents should be condemned. “I think there is no time for anyone to celebrate when Israel is attacked.” It is dramatic that this happened. “These people reject our values, and these people simply have no place here,” said FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai. This must play a role in questions of work permits and naturalization.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert said about the jubilant scenes that action must be taken against excesses. “But it must also be made clear: Not every problem that exists in our society can be deported, because many misanthropic and anti-Semitic attitudes exist across the German population – and not just among people with a migration background.” (vk/dpa)