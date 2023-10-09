Home page politics

Smoke rises over Gaza City after an Israeli airstrike. © Fatima Shbair/AP/dpa

More than 1,000 people have already died in the devastating Hamas attack on Israel and the counterattacks. Some Hamas fighters are said to still be on Israeli soil.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Fighting continues almost two days after the unprecedented attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas. The Israeli Air Force bombed additional Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in its Telegram channel that a building was attacked that housed members of Hamas. At the same time, several Hamas command centers were attacked, including one owned by Mahmad Kashta, a high-ranking member of the navy. The IDF also targeted a Hamas operational facility located in a mosque in the city of Jabalia, it said.

Israel has gathered around 100,000 reservists in the south, said a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces. The task is that at the end of the war, Hamas will no longer be able to threaten Israelis militarily. At the same time, it will be ensured that Hamas can no longer rule the Gaza Strip. Hamas launched surprise rocket attacks against Israel from Gaza on Saturday morning. At the same time, armed Palestinians advanced into Israel by land, sea and air and attacked people in several towns near the border.

260 bodies found on festival grounds

The Israeli military spokesman put the number of armed Palestinians who entered Israel at around 1,000. They entered towns on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah (Joy of the Torah) and went from house to house in search of victims. Emergency services found at least 260 bodies at a festival site in the Negev Desert, the Ynet news website reported on Sunday evening, citing the Zaka rescue service. The Palestinians not only killed hundreds of Israelis but, according to Israeli figures, also abducted more than 100 people, including women, children and the elderly, to the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians inspect destroyed buildings in Rafah. © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

About 700 Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed and more than 2,100 other people were injured, the military spokesman said. Many are in critical condition, which is why the death toll could continue to rise. At least 413 people were killed in the Israeli military’s counterattacks in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the Islamist Hamas fired more rockets towards Israel on Sunday evening. There were rocket alarms in the greater Tel Aviv area and other cities in the country.

USA moves warships to the Eastern Mediterranean

Fighting continues in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces spokesman said. “Our soldiers continue to fight and hunt the last terrorists still within Israel’s territory,” he said. According to the United Nations, a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was also hit and severely damaged in the Israeli retaliatory attacks in the Gaza Strip. The aid organization said that more than 225 people had sought safety there from attacks. However, no victims were reported, it said.

Palestinians attend the funeral of people killed in Israeli attacks. © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

In response to the conflict, the USA relocates the aircraft carrier “USS Gerald R. Ford” and other warships to the eastern Mediterranean. In addition, preparations have been made to relocate Air Force squadrons with their fighter jets to the region, the US Department of Defense said. Israel’s armed forces will be provided with additional equipment and ammunition, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. dpa