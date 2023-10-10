A gruesome scene found the Israeli Army in Kfar Aza, a community in the south of the country near the Gaza Strip. Israeli medical sources reported to EFE that militants from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas mutilated and burned civilians during the surprise attack last Saturday in which hundreds of people died, including 40 children in a town of less than 800 inhabitants.

These episodes took place in the Beeri and Kfar Aza kibbutzaccording to sources from the emergency services in dialogue with EFE.

A paramedic revealed, visibly shocked, that after the Israeli Army repelled the militants and regained control of these communities, they found piles of burned bodies, dozens of mutilated bodies and several corpses of raped women.

Another member of the emergency services also explained that they had encountered burned bodies in these communities.

Consulted by EFE, An Army spokesperson did not offer details about these episodes, but noted that “what happened at the Kfar Aza kibbutz is a massacre in which women, children, babies and the elderly were brutally massacred in the manner of the Islamic State.”

Kfar Aza, Israel. Soldiers remove bodies of murdered people. Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Although he did not provide specific information about the number of deaths in this kibbutz, he noted that there were “at least dozens.”

A spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed to EFE this Tuesday that among the bodies found in Kfar Aza there were “around 40 children, including babies.”

“We went door to door, we killed many of the terrorists, we are stronger than them, they are aggressive, they are evil, they cut off the heads of children, they cut off the heads of women,” mentioned Israeli soldier David Ben Zion during an interview. with the Israeli channel i24NEWS.

“This is not a war or a battlefield, it is a massacre,” Itai Veruv, general of the Israeli Army, said today to a group of journalists who visited Kfar Aza and observed the magnitude of the tragedy, including multiple lifeless bodies.

“We saw babies, their mothers and fathers in their rooms, in shelters, murdered by terrorists,” he added.

The emergency services reported last night that they had found at least 100 bodies in the Beeri kibbutz after it was liberated yesterday by Army troops, who, although they regained control of all the border communities, continue to clash with militiamen who infiltrated in recent days. .

Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

In cities in the area, like Sderot, there are almost no people on the streets and fear abounds among residents, who frequently receive alerts from the Army about possible infiltrations by militants or the launch of rockets from the enclave.

So far, at least 900 have been confirmed dead in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack, while more than 100 have been kidnapped by militias and taken to Gaza as hostages.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has so far recorded 830 deaths as a result of Israeli bombings in its counteroffensive against Gazawhile the Israeli Army said security forces killed another 1,500 militants who infiltrated its territory.

EFE

