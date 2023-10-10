Sparks between Bianca Berlinguer and Alessandro Orsini in the episode of E’ semper Carta bianca on Rete4. We talk about the war between Israel and Hamas and the presenter involves the professor, professor of sociology of international terrorism. Orsini begins by highlighting “the monstrous crime” committed by Hamas with Saturday’s attack.

“There is no chance in the world that Israel can eradicate terrorism from Gaza. Terrorism is also in Lebanon, with 100 thousand Hezbollah militants. In 2006 Hezbollah had 15 thousand rockets, now it seems to have 150 thousand. Technically it can hit every point of the country” , says Orsini before mentioning the clash between the Sri Lankan government and the Tamil Tigers. “Okay, professor, all this to say what?”, intervenes Bianca Berlinguer evidently asking for a summary. “I have respect and affection for her – says Orsini -. I am a professional scholar and if I make statements I have to justify them, it is the only way to raise the quality of public debate in a country of inconsiderate and ignorant people in matters of security international”. “Okay, we’re all too short to follow her level…” urges Berlinguer. “Israel cannot eradicate terrorism and cannot eradicate Hamas”, says Orsini, after a long sigh, responding to a direct question from the presenter who closes the ‘duel’.