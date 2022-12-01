In his long and important experience in Formula 1, Mika Hakkinen can be an authoritative voice on the topic of rebuilding a winning team, recalling his success in McLaren in 1998, which came seven years after the last world victory in Woking with Ayrton Senna. But to arrive at that fantastic McLaren-Mercedes pairing, the Finn went through four years as a starter and one as third driver with the British team, during which he was able to fully understand what a team needs to get to the top of such a sport articulated and complex like Formula 1.”It takes three or four very talented people to manage the team and be successful“, said the two-time world champion, noting: “There is not a single man or a single woman who can manage the team alone. It takes a certain number of individuals, of different characters and of different talents to be able to contribute to the success of the team”.

Hakkinen didn’t hide his displeasure at seeing a capable professional like Mattia Binotto having to leave Ferrari: “I find that a very sad thing, because I feel that way a great personality and a great man”. The Finn later explained that he did not believe the narration of a Leclerc who would have had an active part in the removal of the team principal: “When I was running I always thought that you don’t need to understand if you like a person or not, but rather understand how good they are, how committed, how intelligent and how good they are: this is what really matters “. In his interview given to Sky Uk finally concluded: “It doesn’t matter if you like someone or not, it’s not something that interferes with success. You have to work as a team, respect people’s talent, their knowledge and their commitment. I therefore doubt that there is any truth to these rumors“.