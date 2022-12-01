Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of two AN / TPQ-37 radar stations from the USA to the DPR

Russian troops destroyed two AN / TPQ-37 counter-battery radar stations manufactured in the USA in the areas of the villages of Krivaya Luka and Markovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in a day. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.