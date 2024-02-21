“We have to ensure that what happened in 2023 happens in 2024”, stated the Minister of Finance, in a mention of the approval of the reform by Congress

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024) that he will forward the complementary bills for the regulation of tax reform in March. The statement was given in an interview with journalist Miriam Leitão, broadcast by GloboNews. “Now in March, we will send all the tax reform regulations”, he stated. Haddad mentioned the promulgation in December of the Constitutional Amendment 132/2o23, which changed the tax system. “We have to ensure that what happened in 2023 happens in 2024.”he stated.