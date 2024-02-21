Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero has participated in an important meeting with the director of the César Vallejo University (UCV), Richard Acuña, to resolve the details of his contract with the soccer team. Initially, it was speculated that the meeting had taken place at Guerrero's mother's house,'Mrs. Peta', but these reports were denied by Brunella Horna, who revealed unknown data about this waiting reunion.

What did Brunella Horna say about the meeting between Richard Acuña and Paolo Guerrero?

In exclusive statements for the program 'America today', Brunella Horna revealed that the meeting between Richard Acuña and Paolo Guerrero It took place at the former congressman's home. The businesswoman explained that the lawyers of both parties were present at the meeting, as well as the president of the Peruvian team, Agustín Lozano. However, what caught everyone's attention was the presence of Ana Paula Consortepartner and mother of the last children of the 'Predator', at the meeting.

'Baby Bru' explained that, although the meeting was agreed at the last minute, the guests at his house were still able to enjoy some snacks during the meeting, although he also pointed out that the intensity of the discussion led to food being left without consume.

“I did not go down at any time and I did not see Ana Paula at any time (because she was taking care of her son). (…) The meeting came out of nowhere and the only thing I did was send for some sandwiches to be made. (…) There were some truffles, meat empanadas, triples, soda and water.”said the blonde television host

This meeting between Paolo Guerrero and the director of the UCV has generated great expectations in the sports field, since it is expected that the resolution of his contract will have a significant impact on his professional future and on the development of the football team.

What was the request that Brunella Horna made to Paolo Guerrero within hours of his arrival in Lima?

Paolo GuerreroThe past arrived in our country Tuesday February 20, willing to talk with Richard Acuña about his future at the UCV. A few hours before this meeting,Brunella HornaHe decided to send an emotional message to the 'Predator', at the request of Ricardo Rondón, in which he expressed his desire for the footballer to end up playing for the Trujillo club, as was initially agreed.

“I know that Richard made a lot of effort in a whole month to ensure that Paolo is calm in the city, so that all his requirements are met, to give him the place he deserves. “Let him value it,” were the words of thehost in the middle of the 'America today' program.

