Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Norwegian Erling Haaland, Manchester City's top scorer, admitted that he finds great pleasure in playing alongside the Belgian “maestro” Kevin De Bruyne, against the backdrop of the latter assisting 4 of the five goals scored by the “Golden Boy” in the match against Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup, which It ended 6-2 in favor of “The Celestial Moon”.

For the first time, Haaland scored 3 goals or more in a match for “City” outside his stadium, and the second time he scored 5 goals in a match for “Pep’s Brigade”, after he did it last season in the European Champions League round of 16 match against German Red Bull Leipzig. It ended with City winning 7-0.

In Haaland’s statements to ITV, he said: Kevin De Bruyne is a more than wonderful player, and he is good at working, and I enjoyed playing alongside him very much. He is the best ever, and we know each other well, and we have a great understanding and unmistakable harmony. He is an intelligent player and a good friend. An insight into the “green rectangle”.

Haaland was keen to reassure City fans and fans everywhere of his physical and technical condition, after the injury that kept him out for two months this season, and said: I have regained the full “Forma”, and I look forward to repeating the achievement of last season, by winning the historic treble “The English League, Champions League and Cup.” Al-Ittihad, “I am in my best condition right now. It is a wonderful feeling to be fully prepared, and what is coming is even better. Wonderful moments await us, and we are ready for them.

The global Goal website, which quoted excerpts from Haaland’s statements, stated that the understanding between the Norwegian and the Belgian was better last season, because they played a lot together, but this season the injury caused De Bruyne to be away for 5 months, and Haaland for two months, and if the injury had kept them away, we would have seen “ Super version of this wonderful duo.