A bag containing security plans for the 2024 Paris Olympics was stolen at Gare du Nord station

The Paris 2024 Olympics they don't start off on the right foot. A bag containing security plans for the Games to be held in the French capital was stolen from a train station Gare du Nord. This is reported by the broadcaster Bfmtv, the news of which was confirmed a few hours later by the police, starting an investigation entrusted to the regional transport police. A news story that turns yellow and raises the alarm in view of the eagerly awaited international sporting event, which will take place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August.

What has mysteriously disappeared is a computer and two USB sticks owned by an engineer from the Paris municipality, who had placed his bag in the overhead bin of the train at the Gare du Nord during the journey, right above his seat. Since his train was late, he decided to change trains and at that point, when he wanted to take his bag containing sensitive data, he discovered the theft and immediately reported it. Specifically, the engineer was in possession of the plans of the municipal police for the safety of the Summer Olympics.

A sensational theft that the Paris city hall has not yet commented on, but agreeing sources underline that the balconies in the city center “represent a risk for the crowd watching the opening ceremony of the Olympics”. During the Games, 2 thousand municipal police officers and around 35 thousand security personnel will be employed. Paris has been the scene of large-scale bombings and attacks, such as al Bataclan in 2015, when Islamic extremists invaded the music hall and opened fire on café terraces, killing 130 people.