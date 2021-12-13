Defending that investments will start to sustain growth after the exhaustion of a hitherto cyclical recovery, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Sunday, 12, that the government will continue advancing in the concessions program. According to him, it is possible that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will hand over the position with no public airport operating in the country.

“Brazil will end the government possibly without a public airport,” Guedes said during an interview on Free Channel, of the Band. He stressed several times during the program that investments should offset the impact on the economy of more restrictive financial conditions – given the rise in interest rates -, and once again challenged economists who project a year of GDP contraction in 2022. “I think that will get it wrong again.”

In addition to talking about the concessions, Guedes said again that, through him, Petrobras would be privatized. However, he mentioned that this debate also involves politics. When dealing with the difficulties in selling the company, he recalled that, even having made an agreement at the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to sell eight refineries, the state-owned oil company has only sold two so far.

After saying that the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, will have a lot of work to accomplish the goal of taming inflation – a responsibility that, he pointed out, belongs to the BC -, the minister of Economy said he did not ignore the increase in prices. interest will be a contractionary vector next year. He considers, however, that the increase in the basic rate, the Selic, is temporary, while investors look to the long term – from ten to 15 years ahead.

