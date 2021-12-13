The Islamic Jihad movement issued a statement calling the man dead, but did not immediately announce that he was a member.

The Israeli border police said that its secret unit opened fire on Palestinians who threw explosive devices at it from close range, after it arrested a wanted activist in the West Bank city of Nablus and confiscated a gun at his home.

The Border Police said in a statement that one of the Palestinians who threw the explosives at the unit was wounded by Israeli fire. Officials at a local hospital said he died of his injuries.