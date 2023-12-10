The very popular trailer Of GTA 6 was recreated in Grand Theft Auto V from the GTA Belgium YouTube channel, and the result is truly spectacular, although it clearly clarifies the distance between the two productions.

In fact, although GTA 5 has totaled sales of 190 million copies in its ten years of activity, we are talking about a title originally designed for the PS3 and Xbox 360 hardwaretherefore now two generations old.

Despite this, the great care taken in the creation of the video overshadows the number of characters on the screen or the angularity of some polygonal models, waiting to discover the wonders of the next chapter in 2025.