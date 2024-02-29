There are basically two reasons for this request to employees: the first productivity the second the safety . Evidently Rockstar Games wants to try to limit the risk of new cases as much as possible such as the enormous data theft suffered in September 2022 or the early publication of promotional material, keeping all team members under control.

RockstarGames he asked the developers working on GTA 6 Of go back to the office in April, thus limiting remote work for the final stages of processing. The communication was given to employees via email by Jenn Kolbe, the company's Head of Publishing. Journalist Jason Schreier of Bloomberg had the opportunity to view the email, confirming the news.

GTA 6 is entering the final stages of development

In the email, Kolbe says he has found tangible benefits from working in the office: “Making these changes now will put us in the best position to release the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with an appropriate release schedule to the scale and ambition of the game.”

According to what Schreier reported, however, many of Rockstar's employees they are not happy of the decision.

GTA 6 was officially presented at the end of last year, with the release expected during 2025. It will initially be launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, then it should also arrive on PC. Considering the longevity of GTA 5, we can also take it for granted that it will bypass this generation and will also be the protagonist of the next one.