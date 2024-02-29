The Russian ship Sparta II was filmed in the Bosphorus in August 2022.

According to the shipping company owned by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the cargo ships are used to service Kaliningrad by sea.

Russian The Ministry of Defense has transferred more than half of the cargo ships of its disreputable transport and logistics company Oboronlogistika to the Baltic Sea.

Under Western sanctions, Oboronlogistika (Oboronlogistics in English) owns five cargo vessels equipped with their own cranes. Their home port is Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, where Russia's important military port is also located.