The Gresini team opened the dances of the presentations by removing the veils from the Ducati MotoGP, but today it continues to show its 2022 season by unveiling the Moto2 and MotoE project. The team from Faenza in fact presented the bikes that will take to the track this year, and which will be entrusted to Alessandro Zaccone and Filip Salac in the intermediate class and to Matteo Ferrari and Alessio Finello in the all-electric championship.

As for Moto2, Gresini is betting everything on two rookies: with Fabio Di Giannantonio who moved to MotoGP (again with Gresini) and Nicolò Bulega who has embarked on the adventure of the Supersport world championship, the line-up is therefore totally renewed. After his experience in MotoE with Fausto’s team, Alessandro Zaccone arrives in Moto2 for his first season as a starter. Alongside the Italian we will find Filip Salac, who has gained several years of experience in Moto3, reaching the middle class with a good load of knowledge and is ready to continue his growth path.

Team Gresini livery 1/4 Photo by: Gresini Racing Alessandro Zaccone, Team Gresini 2/4 Photo by: Gresini Racing Alessandro Zaccone, Team Gresini 3/4 Photo by: Gresini Racing Filip Salac, Alessandro Zaccone, Team Gresini 4/4 Photo by: Gresini Racing

The Gresini project also embraces the MotoE: in 2022 it will face its fourth season and will do so with Matteo Ferrari. The Ferrari-Gresini duo immediately entered the history of the all-electric championship, winning the first title in 2019, the debut year of the MotoE world cup. The goal this season is to regain the world championship and once again renews confidence in the 2019 world champion. But Ferrari will not be alone, he will share the garage with Alessio Finello, who makes his debut on the world stage this year with the Gresini team’s Energica. .