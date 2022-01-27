Bills, Franco: “We must absolutely avoid that the increases block the recovery”

The dear bills puts the economic recovery, but the government is ready for further action. While the growth estimates for 2022 they are positive and are over 4%. Daniele FrancoMinister of Economy and Finance, speaking at Telefisco 2022 opens up the possibility of putting in place, if necessary, further aid for families and businesses, confirming the numbers of the recovery.

The measures adopted “to contain the cost of energy for families and businesses in this quarter amount to approx 5.5 billion, other interventions may be adopted in relation to the evolution of the situation. We must absolutely avoid that the increases block the recovery, “he said Franco.

“To support the sectors in difficulty and contain the price of energy, the government has just launched new interventions for over 3 billion “, explained the Minister of Economy and Finance. “If added to that provided for in the budget law, the measures to contain the cost of energy for households and businesses in the first quarter amount to approximately 5.5 billion “to which “are added the quasi 5 billion of interventions in the second half of 2021 “, added Franco.

While on growth Franco explained: “2021 was a year of strong recovery, even the data available for the fourth quarter are positive, overall annual growth should approach 6.5%. For 2022, the consensus forecasts indicate a growth of more than 4% “.

In the update note al Def the government had estimated a target of growth of 6% for 2021 and had predicted a level of Programmatic GDP at 4.7% in 2022, before the surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant of Covid. “A support for growth, he explained Franco, it will come from the budget law which has a decidedly expansive tone. The goal is to support the economy in a decisive way until GDP and employment have recovered, not only the fall, but also the lack of growth compared to the level of 2019 “.

There revision of the tax levy and the tax system must be an integral part of the recovery process of our country ”, underlines the minister. The budget law has allocated one billion to the intervention on IRAP and 7 billion for intervention on the Irpef.

” This is the start of the overall reorganization of the tax system ” which ” can be perfected and completed within the delegation being examined by Parliament ”. There budget law ” has redesigned the incentives of the production system ”, Franco recalls. “The medium-term horizon aims to provide a certain and well-defined framework, which makes it easier for businesses and families to plan their investments”.

Finally on the tourism front, Franco Gattinonipresident of the Federation of Organized Tourism (Fto) of Confcommercio, explained: “The extension and widening of the tourist corridors to other destinations, thanks to the commitment of Minister Garavagliais a first step towards a progressive and necessary return to normality ”.

” We naturally hope that the regulation of international travel will facilitate greater openings as soon as possible. On the other hand, the pandemic trend and the level of vaccinations reached allow, in our opinion, to move outside the EU / Schengen area with more freedom, while maintaining all the safety measures still necessary at this stage ”, he continued. Gattinoni.

” On the other hand, a radical change of approach is needed and on this ground the Italian government should comply with the recommendation of the European Council, added the president Ftoaccording to which a regulation based on regional maps colored according to the levels of contagion must be abandoned, except for the dark red areas, and instead we must move to measures calibrated on the status of the individual traveler ”.

“The Minister Speranza should also listen to the EU which recommends to member states uniformity on the validity of the green pass at nine months, while our legislation, which from 1 February provides for a limited duration of six months for those who do not yet have the booster, is causing thousands of cancellations of trips and presences in Italy and is creating further damage to the organized tourism sector ”, he concluded Gattinoni.

READ ALSO:

Bills: Pasini (Feralpi), ‘energy prices unsustainable for companies for a long time’

Bar, the expensive coffee bursts: the cup at the counter could reach € 1.5

Bills, the anti-price increase decree is on the way. Confindustria: non-spot measures