With a long and heartbreaking letter published on social media, Davide Rebellin’s wife gave her last goodbye to her husband

They are heartbreaking words, full of pain, those written by Françoise Antonini for his Davide Rebellin, the former cycling champion who passed away on 30 November in Montebello Vicentino. The woman, who had been married to him for 8 years, is devastated at the thought of never being able to see him again and having lost him in such dramatic circumstances.

It was a morning like many others for Davide Rebellin. The 51-year-old former cycling champion who, as usual with him, despite his retirement from competitive activity, had gone out for a session work out on the streets of his area.

A lorry, near a roundabout on regional road 11 a Montebello Vicenzait hit him in full breaking his life on the spot.

After the impact, the driver of the heavy vehicle it is removed without providing assistance. At first it was thought that he had not noticed that he had hit him, but the testimonies and video surveillance cameras in the area confirmed the exact opposite.

The man, a 62-year-old German with a criminal record, would be after running over Davide fled to Germany and now he is on the loose, as there is no crime of vehicular homicide in his country.

The post of Davide Rebellin’s wife

Now the family of the former champion demands justice and the Italian authorities want to talk to Germany so that the 62-year-old truck driver pays for what he has done.

Besides the anger though, of course there is the heartbreak without end of those who will have to continue living without Davide, a great man, as well as a great sportsman.

Most of all to suffer will obviously his wife Françoise, who entrusted social media with a heartbreaking farewell letter. Here it is below:

My Angel, my great Love… To imagine my life without you is tearing me apart… the horror of what you have been through is tearing me apart… Carrying on knowing that we will never touch again, we will never speak again, we will never wake up more in each other’s arms it tears me apart… Not making the energy bars you liked so much it’s destroying me… Our beautiful plans as a couple, which were finally taking shape now that your demanding career was over, and which They’ll never come true, it’s tearing me apart…

“Not being able to see and touch you one last time because you’re gone so horribly, it’s tearing me apart… knocking me down… I’m trying to catch my breath, but how can I breathe without you by my side? I beg you, wrap me in your light, so beautiful, so sweet, so kind, so loving, so sunny… give me the strength to get up, and above all RIP IN PEACE, this peace you deserve so much. I will always keep you in my heart and in all of my being, for eternity.“