GIsele Bündchen is no longer keeping her new love a secret. A year and a half after divorcing former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, confidants confirmed the model's romance with her jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente.

“The two are totally in love,” they told the New York Post on Thursday. After spending time together in Costa Rica, Brazil and Bündchen's hometown of Miami (Florida), relationship rumors have repeatedly emerged in recent months.

The 43-year-old model had repeatedly rejected the speculation. Valente and his brothers, the Brazilian assured, trained Jiu Jitsu with her and her children Benjamin and Vivian. The relationship with the 35-year-old martial artist is purely friendly. Bündchen is said to have met the Brazilian at the end of 2021.

A year later, the former angel of the American lingerie manufacturer Victoria's Secret divorced Brady after 13 years.