Mexico.-For Clara Chía to spend an unforgettable day on her birthday, Gerard Piqué I would have taken her to a special place and together they would be enjoying this April 19.

This April 19, in the ‘Mamarazzis’ podcast, they announce that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are enjoying a vacation together and they will surely be unforgettable.

“Today is Clara’s birthday, Gerard and she are celebrating. They are not in Catalonia, nor in Spain, they are traveling together in Abu Dhabi”, mention Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez in ‘Mamarazzis’.

Clara Chía is turning 24 years old today and she couldn’t be in better company than the man she loves, which is why they find themselves in the Middle East together, say the aforementioned entertainment journalists.

“They have gone to spend all this week outside the Catalan capital, I imagine also to avoid celebrating Clara’s birthday surrounded by the press, which is what would have happened,” says Vázquez.

Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué. Instagram photo

The name of Clara Chía Martí has ​​become one of the most controversial and mediatic, this after making known her romance with Gerard Piqué, the ex-partner of the singer Shakira, both parents of two children, because for a year it was rumored that Clara “was” with the soccer player.

At the beginning of June 2022, Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed that their relationship as a couple was ending, then he began to be seen publicly with Clara Chía and rumors spread that he had been unfaithful to Shakira.

Clara Chía, who is 12 years younger than Gerard Piqué, was born in Barcelona, ​​Spain, He studies international relations and worked for the Kosmos company, owned by Gerard Piqué, where they would have met and mutually “fixed as a couple”.