Rosa Fuentes He again issued a statement and turned on social networks. The young mother was no stranger to the spread images of the second ampay of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo, for which he responded with everything to the father of his children. Let us remember that, in the last broadcast of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the threatening messages that Hurtado sent him were made public, the same ones that generated indignation among viewers.

Paolo Hurtado sends threatening messages to Rosa Fuentes

“Let the war begin, let’s go with everything now and may the best man win. Let’s go to war, sell the watches and everything. Let those watches last you, but let’s go to war together, now! Sell ​​the watches you have stolen from me and the jewels.” wrote the footballer.

Rosa Fuentes speaks out indignantly again

Rosa Fuentes She was outraged because her children are the most affected in the whole situation. “No one is going to stop me. I will get ahead with my children, (be) with threats from people who do not have blood on their faces, (be) with ridiculous and blind people. Understand once and for all (that) the lawsuit belongs to the parents, not to the children, ”she said.

The young mother was forceful in stating that she will never forgive the damage done to her children. In the end, Fuentes sent a withering message to Paolo Hurtado. “My children do not have to go through this. I always tried to take care of his career. I can forgive you for not knowing how to take care of myself, but never the mistreatment of my children. Everything is paid for in this life, ”he said.

Rosa Fuentes says that karma will reach Paolo Hurtado. Photo: Capture/Rosa Fuentes/Instagram

Jossmery Toledo breaks her silence: “Don’t get involved in what you don’t care about”

The former member of “This is war” surprised just minutes ago by sharing a sharp message through her Instagram stories. “Don’t talk about what you don’t know, don’t get involved in what doesn’t matter to you and don’t judge what you didn’t live”, it reads.

Jossmery Toledo’s message after his second ampay with Paolo Hurtado. Photo: Capture/Jossmery Toledo/Instagram

Chats between Rosa Fuentes and Paolo Hurtado are revealed

Magaly Medina He condemned the actions of Paolo Hurtado and assured that he does not really care about the state of Rosa Fuentes, who is pregnant. “Please help me. You are the only one who can help me. You and my children are the only people who can help me.” is read in the conversation.

Magaly outraged with the family of Paolo Hurtado

The ATV driver He could not avoid commenting on the new ampay of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo in Santa Eulalia. The ‘Urraca’ was surprised to see the footballer’s family accompanying the couple as if nothing had happened a few days ago.

“What amazes me is that there is the father, the sisters, the brother-in-law, that is, what family? How can a family pander to this type of thing? What morals of the Paolo Hurtado family so that Did the whole family pimp him? The whole family was there,” he said live.

Rosa Fuentes would have a threat of loss, according to Magaly

Then that in the program “Magaly TV, the firm” More details of the new ampay of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo were known, the host of the ATV show space revealed the situation that Rosa Fuentes would be going through during her pregnancy.

“She is in the United States. She is in the first trimester of pregnancy. According to this medical report, Rosa is threatened with an abortion,” he said.

Paolo Hurtado would not be fulfilling his duties as a father

the lawyer of Rosa Fuentes He hinted that Paolo Hurtado would not be fulfilling his responsibilities as a father. Well, according to the defense of the footballer’s ex-partner, she is having a hard time in the United States because she does not have the resources to cover some expenses.

“The man walks and can take the family on a picnic. And he can have some very nice ‘escapes’, and his children nothing. We are asking him not for her, but for her children. She has no remorse,” she said on the program by Magaly Medina.

