It ended Sanremo Festivalwhich he saw as the winner Angelina Mango. But, thanks to this program, we were able to meet new artists. Like, the young Neapolitan rapper, who attracted a lot of curiosity, not only for his second place at the Festival, but also for his private life. In fact, many wonder who he is Geolier and what he did before Sanremo. The young singer, together with one of his brothers, started a business in the field of music. But, in an interview, the young man Geolier he also talks about his own ache for a brother imprisoned in prison.

Emanuele Palumbo, Geolier

Geolierat the registry office Emanuele Palumbo, born in 2000 in the heart of Naples, in the Secondigliano district. Since he was young he has been interested in the world of music, and despite his difficulties he manages to cultivate this passion of his. In the 2019 with his older brother Gaetano he founded two companies, with equal shares, one to manage the singing activity of Geolier, the other to manage the Palumbo family's properties. It seems that today, the rapper has taken over part of the brother's shares, taking control of the family business.

Over the years Emanuele has always divided his earnings equally with his family, made up of his mother, father Vincentwho still works, and three other brothers as well as Gaetano, Ciro, Salvatore and Antonio. Speaking about his family, Geolier spoke of his great pain at having a brother in prison. In his interview, he does not say which of the brothers, nor the precise reason, but according to the singer, the detention of his brother would be unfair. The young says:

“My brother is in prison, who was really my shoulder, always with me. He is in prison for nothing, because in Naples if you have a difficult family situation, whether you did it or not, you pay for it anyway. My brother sent me an audio from prison, that video call that can be made once a month, and he told me: “Manuè, I love you. I stay with you”. But he's sick and I'm sick, my family is sick. The people here are suffering.”

While the young man tells this story, suffers, for the injustice and suffering of his brother. The words of the young man highlight something great problem, namely equity and equal opportunities. Having a complicated family situation cannot determine a person's entire future. We are not aware of the current situation of Brother of the rapper, whether he is therefore still in prison or not.