The Federal Court for the Eastern District of New York found Genaro García Luna guilty of drug trafficking. The former Mexican Secretary of Security could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The 12-member jury’s decision was unanimous: guilty on four counts of drug trafficking.

The charges against the former Mexican official are the following: participating in the management of a criminal enterprise whose activity continues to this day, conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute and possess 5 kilograms or more of cocaine with the intent to distribute it in the United States and conspiracy to import the same amount or more.

Next June 27 at 11 in the morning the sentence against Genaro García Luna, who could face life imprisonment, will be known.

During the Government of Vicente Fox (2000-2006) García Luna directed the Federal Investigation Agency (AFI), which is in charge of fighting organized crime in the country. Later, during the mandate of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) he was Secretary of Public Security.

He was arrested in December 2019 in Dallas, USA, and remained in detention until the start of the trial, on January 17 of this year. He has lived in Florida since 2012.

