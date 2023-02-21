Cuneo-Florence 2-3 (25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-17) “It only counts to win” reads the banner of the Cuneo Granda Volley fans. And yes, because the “cats” were looking for the breakthrough match. The position in the standings cannot satisfy the Piedmontese team that started with other ambitions and passed through three changes of technical direction. The victory went, however, to Bisonte Firenze in the tie break: 2 precious points for the Florentines who, with their fifth consecutive victory, hold a roadmap practically opposite to that of the Cuneese, always defeated (albeit with two stops at the tie-break) in last six races played (I haven’t won since last December 26th) now getting only one point. The progress of the match was a continuous ups and downs, with Florence colder in the final and Herbots, man of the match, above all. The home team takes the field decisively and immediately takes the lead by keeping the opponents at a distance: 6-3. 7-5 and Florence messing around in attack. Herbots from the second line is effective, but Cuneo doesn’t give up. Kuznetsova from zone 4 doesn’t miss a beat and at the end of the set the Russian scores 7 points with 83% efficiency.

You change

—

Coach Parisi changes spiker: Knollema for Van Gestel, but Cuneo Granda wants the set that ends 25-18 with the ace from the usual Kuznetsova and Malinov imprecise in serving her teammates. Cuneo has 82% of positive reception, Florence only 27% in attack. Strange second set in which Cuneo starts very well and almost seems to repeat the quality of the game from the first fraction. It is like this, in fact: 6-1 and 14-8 with the landlords doing everything right and Florence almost everything badly. Gicquel can be seen in this partial (6 points, 50%), but the “cats” turn off the light and Florence, again with Guiducci on the pitch, takes advantage of it. Nwakalor is entrusted with 16 balls in attack and she replies with 8 points. At this point Il Bisonte made no more mistakes (3 point errors in all) and the block became the fundamental factor that made the difference: 5-1 (della Signorile for Cuneo) at the end of the set which ends 22-25: 1 even set. Third partial entirely made by Cuneo that begins with Kuznetsova’s winning serve. Guiducci, second setter, holds up to more than half of the set, then Malinov returns to the field. Cuneo returns to play with the intensity of the first set: 42% in attack and 61% in positive reception. The protagonists are Szakmary (8 points, of which 2 blocks) and 65% in attack) and Gicquel (7 points). On the other side of the net, reception problems and only Herbots to fight (5 points with 71%). It ends 25-19 and 2 sets to 1 for Granda San Bernardo. Florence doesn’t fit in and, with character, climbs to the top in the fourth set. Situation equal up to point number 17. Herbots and Nwakalor play with experience and are decisive (12 points between two). The 4 walls of the Tuscans are important, as well as the 45% in attack against the 36 of Cuneo (6 point errors) who “lose” and capitulate in the fourth set: 20-25 with Herbots who closes. It’s tie break. Kuznetsova scores the 4-2 and blocks Nwakalor (5-3). Herbots magical and angled shot from the second row: 5-4. Knollema and Guiducci are back to dribble, but it is Herbots who makes the difference: 7 all. Change of field with the guests ahead (7-8). Gicquel hits the wall three consecutive times (12-11), Kuznetsova shoots off the diagonal (12-13), but makes up for it immediately (13 all). Nwakalor fires a bomb for 13-14 and Hall impacts (14 all). In the third match ball Herbots closes set and game: 15-17 and 3-2 for Il Bisonte. (Gianni Scarpace)