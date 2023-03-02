Nvidia has announced the arrival of others nineteen games on its cloud gaming service GeForce Now as of March 2023, three of which are available from Today. Among the novelties stand out Disney Dreamlight Valley and Monster Hunter Rise, which includes the latest free Title Update 4 and the return of Elder Dragon Velkhan.

These are the three new games coming to GeForce Now this week:

Monster Hunter Rise (Steam)

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (New Launch on Steam)

Rise of Industry (Free on Epic Games Store)

Here is the list of games that will be made available in the month of March 2023: