Xalisco, Nayarit.- The Frayles de Guasave opened their participation in the Copa Salsa Huichol basketball tournament with defeat, falling 94-69 against Astros de Jalisco.

The chronic

Frayles was supported by a pair of long-distance shots from David Sloan and two more from Zach Scott to take the first 10 minutes of the game with a score of 27-20.

Those in the cassock failed to score at the zero hour and gave up the second period by 25-15, thus going to halftime with a partial defeat of 45-42.

Here for the Guasavenses, JD Miller contributed six points and Donte Powers was hot on his heels with five more, while Jerime Anderson and Antonio Álvarez came out on top for the Guasavenses, both with five points.

Frayles and Astros prior to the match in the Huichol Salsa Cup.

For the third quarter, despite eight points from Zach Scott, Frayles fell 24-15, a score that put the Astros on track for victory. Post Kavell Bigby-Williams stood out for the Guadalajara team with 11 points.

The Astros came out ahead again in the last period, but now with a score of 25-12 to win 94-69.

News

On Monday two foreign elements will join the training sessions of Frayles de Guasave.