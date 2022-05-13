Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said how the company intends to continue running Fortnite, and for the future has announced a new editor based on Unreal Engine 5 that will allow everyone to make and sell extra content for the game. Already, Sweeney claims, 50 percent of the time spent in Fortnite is on the editor, so the change should be highly appreciated by fans. The contents can be distributed directly in the game without first having to enter into agreements of any kind, and the system will be absolutely free. The economic model will support creators and will be a direct response to the Roblox method, another popular online game.