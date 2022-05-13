Jürgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, is excited about winning his second title of the season with the club, the FA Cup, after having already won the League Cup. This Saturday he will play the final against Chelsea, the same rival he beat for the first crown he won this year.

Liverpool, moreover, is still in the race for two other crowns: the Premier League, in which it is three points behind Manchester City, and the Champions League, in which they will play the final against Real Madrid on May 28 in Saint-Denis.

This final also gives Colombian Luis Díaz the option of winning his second title with Liverpool, which he reached in January of this year.

Klopp spoke of the importance of winning the FA Cup

“We’re really looking forward to this opportunity. Now it’s a big final for us and I’m really happy we’re part of it. We’ve always given everything to get to the final, but we just didn’t make it. What’s clear when you start a journey is that you can’t have it all,” Klopp told a news conference.

“When you go for three or four trophies, it’s clear whether you get it or not. It’s a very busy season, but the FA Cup will never be a normal game. It is a special game and, for some, the most important of his career. We want to enjoy it and give ourselves to our people,” he added.

The German acknowledged that getting to where they are now has not been easy. “We didn’t have the team to go for everything. It was never that we didn’t want to go to the final, we just didn’t have the power to do it. I don’t think we’ve had much luck with our draws, we had really tough draws,” he said.

Klopp highlighted the importance of the title he is fighting for. “It’s the biggest domestic cup in the world. I haven’t seen 20 FA Cup finals, but I don’t think that’s necessary to understand how big it is.”

In addition, he recognized the difficulty of beating Chelsea in the League Cup: “We did not beat Chelsea, we won the ‘shootout’. I have said a few times that without luck you have no chance and luck was on our side that day. We know how good Chelsea is.

Klopp expects a very different match with Chelsea

On the differences between this match and the League Cup final, Klopp stated: “It’s a completely different match. Chelsea are a very well-coached team. They have an idea for all areas of the game. They are organized defensively. We have no idea how Thomas (Tuchel, Chelsea manager) will line up, there are so many options…”

