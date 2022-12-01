We are now very close to the event Fracturei.e. the phase Fortnite Chapter 3 ending which paves the way for the arrival of Chapter 4 and the new one trailerpublished in these hours, already shows a rather apocalyptic scale of the events that will follow.

In the video we see the Paradise seasonal event transforming into Fracture with the arrival of a kind of cataclysm, in the form of a powerful and huge tornado.

Visible within this tornado is theheraldwhich seems to be the key element of the transformation that will cause the map to change with the arrival of Fortnite: Chapter 4.

The idea is that the tornado, together with the herald, are destined to destroy the island, paving the way for the arrival of a new map with Chapter 4, at least in the tradition of Epic Games gaming. The event will take place on December 3 at 22:00 Italian and it is not yet clear what its precise contents are.

These are the features and instructions officially provided by Epic Games for the Rift event: