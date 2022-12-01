Press Secretary Peskov: the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States should be discussed in silence

The subject of the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States can only be discussed in silence. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, whose words are quoted by TASS.

“We do not talk about this and we urge everyone to be silent on this topic. Such cases can only be discussed in silence,” the Kremlin spokesman explained.

In addition, the press secretary noted, there are no plans to hold contacts between the Kremlin and the American side until the end of the year.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that there is always a chance for a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington. At the same time, he noted, while the Russian side does not observe the dynamics on this issue.