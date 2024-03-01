The British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) led this Thursday in the second free practice of the Bahrain Grand Prix, where the Mercedes warned of their level and the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) joined the party finishing third, less than three tenths behind the Englishman.

Hamilton left the time at 1 minute, 30 seconds and 374 thousandths, 206 thousandths less than his teammate and compatriot George Russell, while the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) came fourth, 395 thousandths behind the Englishman, and the Mexican 'Checo' Pérez finished tenth.

(Nairo Quintana: former teammate makes a harsh confession and destroys him, video)(Video: Jhon Arias scores a double and gives Fluminense the South American Cup Winners' Cup)

Hard fight

Although the time does not improve the best time set last week by Sainz in the tests, as it dropped to 1 minute and 29 seconds, it does show the step forward of the Mercedes this season.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso See also Alpine 5, new details on the peppered version of the electric Renault 5

However, it seems that the Red Bulls still have the key to qualifying this Saturday, despite the fact that neither Pérez, tenth, nor the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), sixth, wanted to show off on the Sakhir track.

After playing hide and seek during the first free practice session, the big favorites took to the track as soon as the traffic light stopped being red and although they continued to keep several tricks up their sleeve, they began to show the real pace of their cars in this Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the season.

You can follow the classification this Friday at 10:55 in the morning, Colombian time on Star +.

And the competition, which will be on Saturday, is scheduled for 9:55 in the morning and can also be followed on Star +.

(Jhon Arias: 'This is a special title for me, for the cigar roller'; video)