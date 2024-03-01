Between one news and another of the live broadcast broadcast on Twitch to present the new content arriving, three codes were shared which give a total of 300 Primogemme, 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero's Ingenuity (to level up the characters) and 10 Mystical Enhancement Ore (weapon upgrade materials). We have listed them below:

The arrival of a new update of Genshin Impact as per tradition it is accompanied by a new series of promotional codes offered by Hoyoverse, thanks to which players can obtain 300 free First Gems and other bonuses that will come in handy in view of version 4.5 .

How to redeem Genshin Impact version 4.5 promo codes

You can to redeem the new Genshin Impact promotional codes directly from the game, by entering the Settings. From here select “Account” and then “Redeem a code”. Once you have correctly entered the sequences of numbers and letters shown above you will receive the rewards by accessing the internal inbox of the game via the pause menu.

Alternatively you can redeem the codes directly from the official Genshin Impact website, via this address, if you have registered your account. Select the “Redeem codes” item from the available items at the top left and then enter the promotional code. Also in this case, once the process is completed you will receive the rewards via the Genshin Impact internal mailbox.

The code redemption function is only available starting from Adventure Rank 10. Also keep in mind that the bonuses above will be valid only for a few hoursso take advantage of it while you still have time.