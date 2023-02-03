Mexico.- Forecasts for the Public assistance carried out this Thursday the raffles of Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato in which you can win magnificent prizes of several thousand pesos.

In these raffles of Forecasts They are held every day of the week based on the official schedule of the bookmaker.

To participate in the raffles, the dynamics are the same, since all you have to do is present your bet at a Pronósticos agency or via the Internet and pay the cost of it.

Tris Results

HALF DAY | 37279

OF THE THREE | 46995

EXTRA| 45430

SEVEN | 09756

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

OF THE THREE | 06, 12, 14, 19, 24

CLASSIC|

Results Cat Wins

RESULT|

It should be remembered that the Millionaire Forecast draws, such as Melate and Melate Retro are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It may interest you:

In them you have the opportunity to become a millionaire simply by placing a bet for 10 and 30 pesos.